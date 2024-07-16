Brooklyn community celebrates 137th annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast Day

NEW YORK - Tuesday was Feast Day at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Williamsburg, a celebration that dates back centuries.

"Our Christmas in July"

Even though hundreds spent their afternoon at a Mass, it was not just a religious occasion, but a celebration of Italian tradition in the heart of Brooklyn.

"It's something that you live for every, every year. You know, it's our Christmas in July, as we call it," says Joe Mascia, a lifelong attendee of Our Lady of Mount Carmel's annual feast.

After Mass, parishioners gathered for a procession down the streets of Williamsburg, doused in holy water and wearing small pieces of canvas called scapulas.

"A scapula ... is our blessed mother on a piece of canvas that we wear around our necks. And she watches over and protects us like any mother would do," said Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

The lifting of the Giglio

The feast commemorates the story of St. Paulinus, a statue of whom is typically carried on top of a towering 4-ton structure by 120 men. It's an ancient tradition called the lifting of the Giglio, a sight to see. Two upcoming lifts are scheduled for Wednesday night and Sunday.

Danny Vecchiano is this year's Capo, a moment he's been waiting for his whole life.

"The Capo is the person who gets to lead the Giglio along the streets and actually lead the men and instruct the men, pick the music for the dance of the Giglio. So it's a very cool honor. And the highest honor is getting to be number one Capo, which took me about 25 years, all told," he said.

It's a tradition brought over to New York by immigrants from Nola, Italy, who celebrated this festival for hundreds of years.

"The tradition of Saint Paulinus goes back to the fourth century when he was the bishop of a town in Italy. And basically, he gave his life as ransom for many of the captives, the Christians that were kidnapped," Monsignor Gigantiello said.

The feast runs until Sunday, July 21.

