12-year-old stabbed at Brooklyn playground in critical condition, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
/ CBS New York

A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said. 

It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday at a playground at Thomas Boyland Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. 

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed at a playground on Thomas Boylan Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Dec. 18, 2025.  CBS News New York

The boy was rushed to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition. 

Two other juveniles are in custody, police said. 

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

