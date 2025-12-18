12-year-old stabbed at Brooklyn playground in critical condition, police say
A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday at a playground at Thomas Boyland Street and Dumont Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
The boy was rushed to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Two other juveniles are in custody, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the stabbing.
