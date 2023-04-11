1 teen dead, another wounded after shooting at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK - One teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Monday at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Burke Avenue station at White Plains Road.

A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times and died.

A second 17-year-old was struck in the hip. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The shooting took place on the station's mezzanine level.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.