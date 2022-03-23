Watch CBS News

67-year-old man critically hurt in Brooklyn house fire; 5 firefighters hospitalized

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person was seriously hurt when a three-alarm fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. 

Video showed massive smoke and flames coming from a building on East 9th Street near Foster Avenue in Midwood. 

Fire officials said a 67-year-old man was rescued from the building in cardiac arrest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Five firefighters were also hospitalized. 

People nearby should close their windows to avoid the smoke. 

Drivers should also expect delays in the area. 

So far, there's no word on a cause of the fire. 

First published on March 23, 2022 / 6:07 AM

