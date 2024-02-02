1 dead in New Rochelle apartment fire
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- One person died in a fire inside an apartment in New Rochelle early Friday morning.
They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.
It happened at the Parkside Place apartment complex on Fifth Avenue.
The fire was contained to an apartment on the third floor and most residents were allowed back inside, said Fire Chief Andrew Sandor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
