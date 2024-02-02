Watch CBS News
1 dead in New Rochelle apartment fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- One person died in a fire inside an apartment in New Rochelle early Friday morning. 

They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. 

It happened at the Parkside Place apartment complex on Fifth Avenue. 

The fire was contained to an apartment on the third floor and most residents were allowed back inside, said Fire Chief Andrew Sandor. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

February 2, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

