Man fatally shot in the head, another shot in the groin in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. 

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. 

Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. 

A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 16, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

