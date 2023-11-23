Watch CBS News

Thanksgiving 2023: Ways to celebrate, turkey advice, managing your mental health & more

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS New York's 2023 Thanksgiving Eve Celebration 25:42

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy family and food, and of course, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

It also signals the start of the holiday season, when people look for the perfect gift and ways to give back.

We've been hearing from experts all week about how to celebrate safely this year -- from the food on the table to mental health and family dynamics. 

See a roundup of their advice for a happy and healthy holiday. 

 

Ways to celebrate in the city

Final preparations underway for 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 04:46

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan from the Upper West Side to Macy's Herald Square. 

It steps off 30 minutes earlier this year at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and is expected to end around noon. 

See the route map, where to watch, street closures and what's new this year here.

By CBS New York Team
 

Talking turkey

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line here for your Thanksgiving cooking questions 04:39

Help in the kitchen is just a phone call away with Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line. 

We got all the answers from whether to brine or not to brine, breast up or breast down, how to achieve crispy skin and more.   

The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Just call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456.

By CBS New York Team
 

Health and safety advice

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to stay healthy this Thanksgiving 04:01

Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy family and food, but it can also be a busy one for emergency rooms. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with some ways to stay healthy and safe this holiday

She shared some tips for travel, which unhealthy foods to watch for, advice for alcohol consumption and being mindful of mental health. 

Ask the experts

Family dynamics: How to avoid conflict and communicate across generations

Mental health: How to cope with holiday blues and depression 

Fire safety: Fire safety reminders for a happy and safe holiday season

By CBS New York Team
 

Start your shopping

Black Friday 2023: Modest spending projected 03:46

Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. From Black Friday through Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of deals to be had for everyone on your list. 

It's also a time to beware of scams, particularly those involving artificial intelligence this year. 

You can find a roundup of Black Friday deals from CBS News here.

By CBS New York Team
 

Season of Giving

#BetterTogether: 2023 CBS New York Turkey Drive 10:05

CBS New York is partnering with local food banks to help combat food insecurity this holiday season under our #BetterTogether campaign. 

Last weekend, anchors, reporters and the many people behind the scenes collected donations for Community Food Bank of New Jersey's annual turkey drive.

See all the action from our Season of Giving and how you can help too here.

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.