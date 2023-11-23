Thanksgiving 2023: Ways to celebrate, turkey advice, managing your mental health & more

Thanksgiving 2023: Ways to celebrate, turkey advice, managing your mental health & moreget the free app
NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy family and food, and of course, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
It also signals the start of the holiday season, when people look for the perfect gift and ways to give back.
We've been hearing from experts all week about how to celebrate safely this year -- from the food on the table to mental health and family dynamics.
See a roundup of their advice for a happy and healthy holiday.
Ways to celebrate in the city
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade marches through Manhattan from the Upper West Side to Macy's Herald Square.
It steps off 30 minutes earlier this year at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and is expected to end around noon.
See the route map, where to watch, street closures and what's new this year here.
Talking turkey
Help in the kitchen is just a phone call away with Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line.
We got all the answers from whether to brine or not to brine, breast up or breast down, how to achieve crispy skin and more.
The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Just call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456.
Health and safety advice
Thanksgiving is a day to enjoy family and food, but it can also be a busy one for emergency rooms.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with some ways to stay healthy and safe this holiday.
She shared some tips for travel, which unhealthy foods to watch for, advice for alcohol consumption and being mindful of mental health.
Ask the experts
Family dynamics: How to avoid conflict and communicate across generations
Mental health: How to cope with holiday blues and depression
Fire safety: Fire safety reminders for a happy and safe holiday season
Start your shopping
Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. From Black Friday through Shop Local Saturday and Cyber Monday, there are plenty of deals to be had for everyone on your list.
It's also a time to beware of scams, particularly those involving artificial intelligence this year.
You can find a roundup of Black Friday deals from CBS News here.
Season of Giving
CBS New York is partnering with local food banks to help combat food insecurity this holiday season under our #BetterTogether campaign.
Last weekend, anchors, reporters and the many people behind the scenes collected donations for Community Food Bank of New Jersey's annual turkey drive.
See all the action from our Season of Giving and how you can help too here.