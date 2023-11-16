Ways to celebrate Thanksgiving around NYC: Holiday classics, dining out and getting outdoors

Ways to celebrate Thanksgiving around NYC this year

NEW YORK -- There's only one week to go until Thanksgiving, and if you're still looking for plans, there's no shortage of options in New York City.

Time Out New York's Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Culgan spoke with us to share her list and make it a little easier.

Of course, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a city staple. We asked her what's new this year.

Another major attraction is the holiday window displays at department stores, like in Herald Square and Fifth Avenue.

Thanksgiving is synonymous with food, but some people would rather dine out and skip the cleanup at home. She has some recommendations for that, too.

After all that eating, some time outside could do some good. How about a local afternoon hike?

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more ideas.