On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to stay healthy and safe this Thanksgiving

On Call with Dr. Kumar: How to stay healthy this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK -- Thanksgiving is a time for food, family and relaxation. But for health care workers, it can be one of the busiest days of the year.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to tell us how to stay safe and healthy during this holiday weekend.

Travel health tips

With millions of Americans expected to travel this Thanksgiving, what are some good health tips for travel?

Get vaccinated

Wear a mask

Move during travel

Set medication reminders

For the feast

What are some unhealthy foods to watch out for?

"The big issue here is going to be sodium, sodium, sodium," Dr. Kumar explained. "You really want to be mindful about how much salt you're consuming, try to stay hydrated."

What about the alcohol?

Wednesday is considered to be one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

"Keep your alcohol consumption down. If you're hosting, consider serving a mocktail. If you're drinking, consider alternating an alcoholic drink and then maybe two non-alcoholic drinks," she said.

Be mindful of mental health

The holidays can be such a stressor, with the demand of deadlines and the ongoing epidemic of loneliness.

Watch your diet

Don't skip exercise or sleep

Practice relaxation techniques

Help others

Watch Dr. Kumar's full interview above for more advice.