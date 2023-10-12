BetterTogether: Season of Giving 2023

#BetterTogether: Season of Giving 2023get the free app
About three million men, women, and children in New York are straining to meet their basic needs according to a True Cost of Living report.
Food Prices have steadily risen since 2020. And while the annual inflation rate has been declining, the price of groceries is still high. This means, the cost of a holiday meal will be expensive again this season.
To help feed our families this holiday season, we are continuing our #BetterTogether Season of Giving campaign.
As a part of this initiative, we are continuing our partnership with local community organizations to raise money, awareness, and food.
Join us in our mission to fight food insecurity so everyone can have a delicious holiday meal.
OUR PARTNERS
NY Common Pantry
In December, we announced our partnership with the NY Common Pantry in their effort to fight food insecurity.
New York Common Pantry opened its doors in 1980 serving 30 families. Now the community-based food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually.
They work to reduce hunger and food insecurity by offering programs to help those they serve with everything from fresh food to housing and educational resources.
To make a donation, CLICK HERE.
Community Food Bank of New Jersey
We kicked off the month of November with our partners the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. The Community Food Bank of New Jersey's mission is to fight hunger and poverty in New Jersey by assisting those in need and seeking long term solutions. CFBNJ engages, educated and empowers all sectors of society in the battle. Working together with volunteers, donors and their many partners, CFBNJ works to fill the emptiness caused by hunger with food, help and hope.
To learn more about the organization, including many locations where you can make a donation, volunteer and more, CLICK HERE.