BetterTogether: Season of Giving 2023 Turkey Drive

Women Fighting Hunger extends Community Food Bank of New Jersey's reach

NEW YORK -- We are #BetterTogether during this season of giving and CBS New York is teaming up with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey for our 2nd annual turkey drive to fight food insecurity on Saturday.

A number of CBS New York anchors and reporters are collecting donations at three locations in New Jersey.

John Elliott is with the team at Smartworld Coffee on Diamond Spring Road in Denville.

Chris Wragge is with the team at Acme off Route 440 in Jersey City.

Vanessa Murdock is with the team at ShopRite on Livingston Ave. in Livingston.

Donations are being accepted at all three locations until noon on Saturday.

If you can't make it, but would still like to donate, please click here.