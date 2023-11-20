Fire safety reminders for a happy and safe holiday season

FREEHOLD, N.J. - The holiday season is fun, but it can also be dangerous.

Dry Christmas trees, electrical mishaps and cooking accidents all raise the risk of fire.

Fire officials at the Monmouth Fire Academy in Freehold held an important demonstration Monday morning. They want to ensure everyone's holiday stays safe, so they offered tips on how to fireproof your home. They also warned people how quickly fires can spread.

"Oil is between 350 and 400 degrees that you're going to be frying the turkey in. So there's certainly the risk for burns there," N.J. State Fire Marshal Rich Mikutsky said. "You want to make sure the burner is on a flat, level surface, and make sure the turkey is completely dry. You don't want any moisture or ice that's still in the cavity of the turkey, because you get that violent reaction when the oil, and the water and the ice mix."

That violent reaction, as shown in the demonstration, can look like a fireball erupting from the turker frier.

They held a burn demonstration outside their training facility. A trailer had two rooms set up the same way, except one had a sprinkler system and the other did not. Fire swept through the one without sprinklers much more quickly.

Fire officials said always make sure your Christmas Tree has water and doesn't dry out. Keep candles away from anything flammable, and be cautious when cooking, especially if deep frying a turkey.

Authorities also caution that if you receive electronic gifts this season, like ebikes, that use lithium-ion batteries, make sure you follow charging instructions to prevent overheating.

Fire officials said Monday's demo is not just about the holidays, but about keeping your home and family safe year-round.