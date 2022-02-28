Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Ukraine seeks "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasionget the free app
Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates sat down Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough, and even as the meeting took place there were reports of intensified Russian shelling in eastern Ukrainian cities.
Russia would not clarify its aims for the talks, but CBS News' Haley Ott reported that Ukraine's key demands were an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv was still on edge Monday morning, but residents were allowed out of their houses and shelters for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government — bracing for an escalation of Russia's siege on the city — said anyone out on the streets would be treated as an enemy.
Hours before the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations began at a location near the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officials said Russia had yet again shelled major cities overnight. Defense officials said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, was coming under intense artillery fire after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russian forces the previous day.
Pressure was mounting on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, with the entire United Nations General Assembly set to hold an extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the crisis a day after Putin said he was putting his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he claimed were "aggressive statements" by NATO and punishing sanctions from the world's wealthiest nations.
Neutral Switzerland joins U.S. and its EU neighbors in sanctioning Russia
Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions that the European Union (EU) has already imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Monday.
"This is a big step for Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference after the neutral Alpine nation hesitated for days over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbor.
Switzerland's justice minister later said five oligarchs deemed to be close to Vladimir Putin would also be barred from entering the country.
The 27 members of the EU, along with the U.S., Japan and other countries, have hit Putin's regime with the most severe economic sanctions wielded in living memory over the Russian leader's deadly attack on Ukraine. Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO, and has remained a neutral nation in global conflicts for centuries.
Russia's ruble crashes as West tightens sanctions
Russia's currency was sent tumbling on Monday morning as Western nations agreed to put crippling sanctions on the country's financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
The ruble fell about 30% against the dollar on Monday — making it worth less than 1 U.S. cent — after the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia's use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The system is used to move billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.
The ruble recovered ground after Russia's central bank sharply raised its key interest rate Monday to shore up the currency and prevent a run on banks. But it was trading at a record low 105.27 per dollar, down from about 84 per dollar late Friday.
U.S. expands sanctions with new action against Russia's Central Bank
The Biden administration targeted Russia's Central Bank and other entities with additional economic penalties Monday, prohibiting U.S. citizens from participating in any transactions with the Central Bank, Russia's National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance.
The move, the latest from the U.S. to impose severe costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, "effectively immobilizes" any Central Bank assets held in the U.S., the Treasury Department said.
"The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia's ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
The U.S. also sanctioned the Russian Direct Investment Fund, its CEO Kirill Dmitriev, and two other entities that the Treasury Department said were "critical" to managing one of Russia's key sovereign wealth funds.
A senior administration official told reporters Monday that the measures against Russia's Central Bank effectively freeze $630 billion in foreign currency reserves.
U.S. stops operations at embassy in Belarus, clears most staff at Moscow embassy to leave Russia
The U.S. State Department said Monday that it had suspended all operations at the U.S. Embassy in Belarus' capital of Minsk amid reports the Russian ally was poised to send its own troops to back up Russia's huge force invading neighboring Ukraine.
The announcement said the U.S. had also authorized non-emergency employees of the U.S. embassy in Moscow and their families to leave Russia.
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The State Department's decision to close its embassy in Minsk came amid reports that Belarus was preparing to send forces into Ukraine in support of Russia's invasion as soon as Monday. A U.S. official said it was "very clear Minsk is now an extension of the Kremlin," according to the Washington Post.
A senior administration official told reporters Monday morning that if Belarus continued to "aid and abet Russia's aggression in Ukraine, they will also face consequences."
The U.S. and United Kingdom have already imposed limited sanctions on Belarus.
Nervous Kyiv residents venture out to stock up after weekend sheltering from Russian missiles
Kyiv residents were allowed out of their houses Monday morning for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government — bracing for an escalation of Russia's siege on the city — said anyone out on the streets would be treated as an enemy.
CBS News visited a grocery store and saw lines down the street, with people waiting hours to get inside. There were already bare shelves early in the morning, but the atmosphere was generally calm and people did not appear to be buying more than they needed.
"Maybe it's going to feel a little better if you have some food in your fridge," Alex Budin, a Ukrainian who lives in Los Angeles but was visiting home when the Russian invasion began, told CBS News. "It's all about that right now. Simple things."
Natalia, 22, was also waiting to get whatever she could in the store. She told CBS News the situation inflicted on her country by Russia's attack was "the worst thing ever, which would ever, ever, ever happen to anyone," and she hoped the world would offer as much help as possible, and "stop Russia from attacking us."
UN refugee agency says more than 368,000 people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries
The United Nations refugee agency said Sunday that the number of people who have fled over Ukraine's borders into neighboring countries to escape Russia's attack had reached 368,000, "and continues to rise."
The number who have entered Poland alone, fleeing across Ukraine's western frontier, stood at about 156,000 people, the Polish border guard said on Sunday.
The guard noted, however, that some 22,000 people had gone in the opposite direction as of Sunday - many of them Ukrainians who had been abroad but decided to return to help defend their country.
Airbnb boss says company working to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees
Brian Chesky, the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, said Monday that the company would provide free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
"All stays are free for refugees, funded by Airbnb, Airbnb.org donors and through the generosity of Hosts," he said in a series of tweets announcing his company's latest humanitarian gesture.
He urged people who were not members of the property rental company or could not help refugees directly to donate to Airbnb's charitable foundation, Airbnb.org.
In August last year, as Afghanistan fell back into the hands of Taliban rulers and thousands fled that country, Chesky said Airbnb.org would provide free lodging for 20,000 Afghan refugees.
"Show this to Putin," says doctor unable to save Ukrainian girl wounded in Russian shelling
In the port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainians are trying to fend off a Russian advance, an ambulance raced into a city hospital Sunday carrying a 6-year-old girl mortally injured in Russian shelling. She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjama pants were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.
A medical team pumped her chest, fighting desperately to revive her. Her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping. A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into her, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press video journalist who had been allowed inside.
"Show this to Putin," he said angrily. "The eyes of this child, and crying doctors."
The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved.
Zelensky asks European Union to grant Ukraine "immediate" membership
Ukrainian President Valodomyr Zelensky, who was not personally taking part in the talks with the Russian delegation, called early Monday on the European Union to urgently consider admitting his country as a member of the bloc.
"We appeal to the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure," Zelensky said in a video statement posted to his Facebook page. "We are grateful to our partners for being with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure that all this is possible.
The Ukrainian leader said his country had the "full right" to make the request because Europe understood that Ukraine's troops were fighting "for our country and, consequently, for the whole of Europe. For peace for all European countries, for the lives of children, for equality, for democracy."
Charles Michel, head of the EU's governing European Council, said Monday there were "different opinions and sensitivities within" the 27-nation bloc on admitting new members. He said Ukraine would have to submit a formal request to join, which members would then consider before declaring a unanimous position.
U.N. Security Council to hold rare emergency special session of full General Assembly
The United Nations General Assembly will meet Monday for a rare Emergency Special Session to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. and Albania requested a Sunday Security Council meeting to vote to convene the emergency General Assembly session, the first of its kind in 40 years and only the 11th such session in U.N. history.
The 15-member Security Council approved the General Assembly emergency session with 11 votes in favor and 3 abstentions, with only Russia voting against it. Russia's no vote did not prevent the measure from being adopted since it was a procedural vote.
The vote was the latest U.N. effort to isolate Russia diplomatically — there is not much the Security Council can do that would be enforceable during the conflict in Ukraine because Russia holds veto power as one of five permanent Council members.
U.S. ambassador to U.N. says Putin's order to put nuclear forces on alert "totally unacceptable"
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear forces on alert represented an escalation of its aggression against Ukraine that is "totally unacceptable."
"President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable, and we have to continue to condemn his actions in the strongest possible way," Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with "Face the Nation" Sunday when asked about Putin's directive. "Our voices have been unified with the Europeans and with the world that he needs to cease his aggressive actions toward Ukraine. And we will continue here at the United Nations and around the world to use every possible lever we have at our disposal to expose his actions."
In televised comments during a meeting with top officials, Putin directed his military leaders to put the Russian nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty," citing what he claimed were "aggressive statements" from NATO members and sweeping financial sanctions from the U.S. and Western leaders imposed on him and Russian financial institutions.
Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says
The Russian forces invading Ukraine have faced more resistance than the U.S. believes Russia anticipated, a senior defense official said Sunday morning. The Russian forces have advanced toward three cities, including Kyiv, but have not yet captured a city since invading, the official said.
"The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff and brave and heroic resistance, but we are only in Day Four, and I would be reluctant to provide an estimate of how many more days there are and what those days are going to look like," the official told CBS News.
The U.S. Defense Department estimated on Sunday that about two-thirds of the combat power Russia had arrayed around Ukraine's borders was committed inside Ukraine. That left about one-third that had yet to enter the country — a significant amount of power still at the ready.
The Russian advances on both Kharkiv and Kyiv have been slowed by fuel and logistical shortages and by the stiff and "creative" resistance by the Ukrainians, according to the official.
Most of Russia's advance forces were still about 19 miles north of central Kyiv on Sunday, Western intelligence indicated, which is about where they were on Saturday.