For Ukrainians, home is no longer safe. But some – such as this mom of four – are choosing to stay anyway. Mariya Kaprinska is a mother of four living in Stryi, Ukraine. As Russia invades their homeland, she and her family have decided to stay. "I have a big family. My kids want to stay home. They take music classes, they play chess, they speak english. We are happy in our homeland, we don't want to leave anywhere," Kaprinska told CBS News.