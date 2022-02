World's largest cargo plane destroyed by Russian strikes in Ukraine, state-owned group says

The largest cargo plane in the world — Ukraine's Antonov-225 — was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv on the fourth day of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine's state-owned Ukroboronprom group said.

The Ukrainian Antonov-225 "Mriya" ("Dream"), the world's heaviest and largest aircraft, makes a test landing at a new runway at the airport in Donetsk, Ukraine on July 26, 2011. AP Photo/Sergey Vaganov, File

"Russian invaders destroyed the flagship of the Ukrainian aviation, the AN-225" at the Antonov airport in Gostomel near Kyiv, the group said in a statement Sunday. The group said at the time of invasion, the aircraft was under repair, so it did not have time to be moved out of Ukraine.

The aircraft was unique to the world. At 276 feet long, it could transport up to 551,000 pounds of cargo at a speed of up to 528 mph.

It had been named "Mriya," which means "dream" in Ukrainian.

"This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 'Mriya'" Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Sunday.

This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail! pic.twitter.com/TdnBFlj3N8 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

"Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" he added.

Gostomel airport has seen violent clashes since the start of Russia's invasion, launched by President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

The Russian army has said it is trying to seize strategic infrastructure.

Weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom estimated that restoring the "Mriya" would cost over $3 billion and could take over five years.

"Our mission is to ensure that these expenses are covered by Russia, which deliberately inflicted damage on Ukraine's aviation," the group said.

Initially built as part of the Soviet aeronautical program, the AN-225 made its first flight in 1988.

People look on as workers load 81.3 tons of medical supplies onto an Antonov-225 "Mriya" plane, operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines, on April 13, 2020. Tongyu/China News Service via Getty Images

After years of not flying after the fall of the Soviet Union, the only existing copy made a test flight in 2001 in Gostomel, about 12 miles from Kyiv.

It has been operated by Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for cargo flights and was in high demand during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will fight for our land and our home until we win," said Yuriy Husyev said, the general director of Ukroboronprom. "And after the victory, we will definitely finish our new 'Mriya,' which has been waiting for this in a safe place for many years."