Ukraine demands "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasion

Ukraine demands "immediate ceasefire" and Russian withdrawal in 1st direct talks during Putin's ongoing invasionget the free app
Kyiv — Ukrainian and Russian delegates arrived Monday for the first direct negotiations between the two countries since Russia launched its invasion five days earlier. While the talks brought tentative hope for an end to the war, Ukraine's president made it clear before the discussion began that he wasn't expecting any major breakthrough.
Russia would not clarify its aims for the meeting, but CBS News' Haley Ott reported that Ukraine's key demands were an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv was still on edge Monday morning, but residents were allowed out of their houses and shelters for the first time since Saturday night, when the local government — bracing for an escalation of Russia's siege on the city — said anyone out on the streets would be treated as an enemy.
Hours before the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations began at a location near the border with Belarus, Ukrainian officials said Russia had yet again shelled major cities overnight. But defense officials said Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, had come under artillery fire after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russian forces.
Pressure was mounting on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, with the entire United Nations General Assembly set to hold an extraordinary emergency meeting to discuss the crisis a day after Putin said he was putting his nuclear forces on alert in response to what he claimed were "aggressive statements" by NATO and punishing sanctions from the world's wealthiest nations.
Zelensky asks European Union to grant Ukraine "immediate" membership
Ukrainian President Valodomyr Zelensky, who was not personally taking part in the talks with the Russian delegation, called early Monday on the European Union to urgently consider admitting his country as a member of the bloc.
"We appeal to the European Union for Ukraine's immediate accession under a new special procedure," Zelensky said in a video statement posted to his Facebook page. "We are grateful to our partners for being with us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it. I am sure that all this is possible.
The Ukrainian leader said his country had the "full right" to make the request because Europe understood that Ukraine's troops were fighting "for our country and, consequently, for the whole of Europe. For peace for all European countries, for the lives of children, for equality, for democracy."
Charles Michel, head of the EU's governing European Council, said Monday there were "different opinions and sensitivities within" the 27-nation bloc on admitting new members. He said Ukraine would have to submit a formal request to join, which members would then consider before declaring a unanimous position.
- Haley Ott, Tucker Reals
U.N. Security Council to hold rare emergency special session of full General Assembly
The United Nations General Assembly will meet Monday for a rare Emergency Special Session to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. and Albania requested a Sunday Security Council meeting to vote to convene the emergency General Assembly session, the first of its kind in 40 years and only the 11th such session in U.N. history.
The 15-member Security Council approved the General Assembly emergency session with 11 votes in favor and 3 abstentions, with only Russia voting against it. Russia's no vote did not prevent the measure from being adopted since it was a procedural vote.
The vote was the latest U.N. effort to isolate Russia diplomatically — there is not much the Security Council can do that would be enforceable during the conflict in Ukraine because Russia holds veto power as one of five permanent Council members.
U.S. ambassador to U.N. says Putin's order to put nuclear forces on alert "totally unacceptable"
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear forces on alert represented an escalation of its aggression against Ukraine that is "totally unacceptable."
"President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable, and we have to continue to condemn his actions in the strongest possible way," Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview with "Face the Nation" Sunday when asked about Putin's directive. "Our voices have been unified with the Europeans and with the world that he needs to cease his aggressive actions toward Ukraine. And we will continue here at the United Nations and around the world to use every possible lever we have at our disposal to expose his actions."
In televised comments during a meeting with top officials, Putin directed his military leaders to put the Russian nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty," citing what he claimed were "aggressive statements" from NATO members and sweeping financial sanctions from the U.S. and Western leaders imposed on him and Russian financial institutions.
Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says
The Russian forces invading Ukraine have faced more resistance than the U.S. believes Russia anticipated, a senior defense official said Sunday morning. The Russian forces have advanced toward three cities, including Kyiv, but have not yet captured a city since invading, the official said.
"The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff and brave and heroic resistance, but we are only in Day Four, and I would be reluctant to provide an estimate of how many more days there are and what those days are going to look like," the official told CBS News.
The U.S. Defense Department estimated on Sunday that about two-thirds of the combat power Russia had arrayed around Ukraine's borders was committed inside Ukraine. That left about one-third that had yet to enter the country — a significant amount of power still at the ready.
The Russian advances on both Kharkiv and Kyiv have been slowed by fuel and logistical shortages and by the stiff and "creative" resistance by the Ukrainians, according to the official.
Most of Russia's advance forces were still about 19 miles north of central Kyiv on Sunday, Western intelligence indicated, which is about where they were on Saturday.