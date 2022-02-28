Watch CBS News

Elon Musk activates free SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service in Ukraine

By Megan Cerullo

Ukrainians face invading Russian forces
SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk is providing free satellite-based internet service in Ukraine through his company Starlink, as Russia invades the nation and causes power outages.

Starlink is a growing network of small satellites that SpaceX has been building out since 2018 to supply broadband internet access around the globe. The Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, appealed to Musk in a tweet Saturday, asking him to extend Starlink's high-speed broadband internet services to the besieged country. 

Musk on Saturday tweeted that Starlink service was active in Ukraine and also agreed to send more Starlink terminals to expand the country's bandwidth.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted

Invading Russian troops have disrupted Ukraine's internet infrastructure, at times making service unreliable and spotty in some areas. 

The Starlink service, which is billed on its website as being "ideal for rural and remote communities" and other locales where internet connections have historically been unavailable, is expected to be more reliable than land-based systems that are currently out of service. 

One Starlink terminal costs $499. The system was recently used to restore communications in remote villages in Tonga after internet service there was cut off by a volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami

