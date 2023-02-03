Red Alert: Bracing for dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills Friday and Saturday

Red Alert: Bracing for dangerously cold temperatures, wind chills Friday and Saturdayget the free app
NEW YORK -- We're on Red Alert for dangerously cold temperatures Friday and Saturday.
Friday will be cold with wind chills starting out in the teens and single digits, then around zero in the afternoon.
Widespread sub-zero wind chills set in overnight -- anywhere from -5 to -20 for most, but as cold as -40 well north and west of the city.
Saturday won't be as windy, but feels-like temperatures will only get into the single digits and teens. Sunday warms back up, with highs around 40.
Hochul says New Yorkers should limit time outside
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Friday urging New Yorkers to "limit time outdoors, wear layers & use caution with alternative heat sources."
MTA preparing for cold
The MTA released a list of service changes Friday morning ahead of the frigid weekend.
- 3 trains are not running overnight
- 7 trains are not running between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Queensboro Plaza
- A trains are not running between Inwood-207 St and 168 St
- D trains aren't stopping at Coney Island-Stillwell Av
- J trains aren't running between Hewes St and Broad St
- M trains aren't running between Myrtle Av and Delancey St-Essex St
Checking your car's batteries, tires
The weather can be dangerous for drivers. As temperatures drop, so do things like your car's tire pressure and battery life.
According to AAA, the battery loses 30% of its power when temperatures hit freezing and 60% when they dip down to zero.
AAA Northeast's Robert Sinclair Jr. spoke with CBS News New York about how to make sure your batteries are ready, and how to extend the range of electric vehicles in the cold.
He also talked about what to look for in your tires before hitting the road and what to do if you break down, including what you should keep in your car.
NYC Code Blue
When cold temperatures reach freezing or lower, New York City triggers a "Code Blue" to make sure anyone in need of assistance has the shelter they need.
According to nyc.gov, the following help is made more available for the homeless:
- Shelters: During a Code Blue, homeless adults can access any shelter location for single individuals.
- Beds are available system-wide to accommodate anyone brought in by outreach teams or walk-ins.
- Drop-in centers: All drop-in centers are open 24 hours a day when Code Blue procedures are in effect, taking in as many as people as possible for the duration of inclement weather. Drop-in staff also can make arrangements for homeless individuals at other citywide facilities.
- Safe havens and stabilization beds: Chronically homeless individuals may be transported to these low-threshold housing options, where they may go directly from the street to a bed.
- New Yorkers should call 911 if they see someone in need of medical assistance, and 311 to have a HOME-STAT outreach team engage a homeless individual about going to a shelter and receiving homelessness services.
Friday morning forecast
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
