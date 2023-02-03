First Alert Weather: Red Alert for dangerous cold Friday and Saturday

Alert: Red Alert today into tomorrow for dangerously cold wind chills.

Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories (N&W) today into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -15 to -40 degrees.

Forecast: Today will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens and single digits... around zero later this afternoon.

Tonight will be windy and frigid with widespread sub-zero wind chills... -5 to -20 degrees will be common, but it will be as cold as -20 to -40 degrees well N&W.

As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.