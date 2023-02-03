Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for dangerous cold Friday and Saturday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for arctic blast
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for arctic blast 02:24

Alert: Red Alert today into tomorrow for dangerously cold wind chills.

Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories (N&W) today into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -15 to -40 degrees.

fa-red-alert-new-20.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens and single digits... around zero later this afternoon.  

skycast-wind-chill-advisory-2.png
CBS2

Tonight will be windy and frigid with widespread sub-zero wind chills... -5 to -20 degrees will be common, but it will be as cold as -20 to -40 degrees well N&W. 

jl-wind-gust-map-2.png
CBS2

As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.

weekend-forecast-new-right-16.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 7:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.