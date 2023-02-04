Watch CBS News
Mayor Eric Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after some raised concerns about heat at shelter

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.

Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.

Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.

Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."

