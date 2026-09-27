Nor'easter brings ramped up weather concerns Sunday in New York, New Jersey area
What to know about this weekend's nor'easter
- The CBS News New York Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.
- Parts of New York and New Jersey are under states of emergency.
- Through noon Sunday, a High Wind Warning is in place for coastal Monmouth, Ocean, Nassau and Suffolk counties, and a Wind Advisory is in place for most counties in the region, excluding Sullivan and western Ulster.
- There is a Coastal Flood Warning for all coastal locations within the Tri-State Area, including Manhattan, through 6 p.m. Sunday, and a High Surf Advisory for all ocean beaches through 8 p.m. Sunday.
- The storm system will continue to impact the region through Monday.
Click here to get the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.
Manasquan, N.J. mayor on evacuations
Manasquan, N.J. Mayor Michael Mangan recommended residents there voluntarily evacuate, particularly the elderly and those with special needs.
"We're lucky to have a small town here where we're able to get the message out pretty clearly," Mangan said. "We put the voluntary [evacuation] in place yesterday."
He said the town saw two "pretty high tides" Saturday, and there was major coastal flooding there yesterday.
Mangan said he anticipates Sunday's high tide will bring moderate coastal flooding to Manasqaun.
"It all comes down to the wind, of course. Wind direction, speed, and tempo because that can bring the water in and force it up the high tide," Mangan said.
Mangan said New Jersey state and Monmouth County officials have been working well together with Manasquan.
"Manasquan has been prepared for this," Mangan said, adding it's one of the lowest-lying towns in the state. "We have high-water vehicles. We have our volunteer fire crews who are trained for this sort of thing, professional-level training for this sort of water event. Our crews are fantastic. I couldn't be prouder of them."
Mangan cautioned the nor'easter is "not over yet."
Forecast as of 6:45 a.m.
CBS News New York's John Elliott has a look at the developing conditions of the storm early Sunday morning.
Power outages reported throughout the area
Long Island residents appear to be bearing the brunt of the power outages so far in this storm.
As of 6:30 a.m.:
- Con Edison said 1,098 customers were affected
- PSE&G Long Island said there were 24,042 customers were affected
- PSE&G New Jersey said 1,139 customers were affected
- JCPNL said 4,960 customers were affected
- Orange and Rockkland said 1,573 customers were affected
"More rain and more wind for more of the day"
Expect more rain and wind Sunday than we had Saturday.
"Bottom line, there is more rain and more wind for more of the day for more of the area today," CBS News New York's John Elliott says.
Click here to check the latest storm warnings, watches, and alerts.
Saturday's storm impacts
Though the brunt of the storm was expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning, people across the Tri-State Area still had to deal with flooding earlier in the day on Saturday.
The high tide caused roads and homes in coastal neighborhoods in both New York and New Jersey to flood.
In New Jersey, water inundated streets in Manasquan and Sea Bright.
"I think it's a little worse flooding than Irene in 2011. Nowhere near Sandy," Sea Bright resident Joe Zolik said.
Parts of Howard Beach in Queens saw anywhere from several inches to over a foot of water. Some people were even spotted kayaking down a flooded street.
Residents like Kenneth Cook said they had to hurry to clean up from the morning's flooding before the evening's high tide brought the water back.
Nor'easter projected rainfall totals
Total rainfall totals will average between 2-4 inches across the Tri-State Area. The coast will have higher totals, while northwestern areas won't see as much rain.
Flash flooding is not a huge concern because the storm is taking place over a long period of time, but heavy rain may cause some inland flooding.
Deadly storm conditions
A tree fell on a man in Brooklyn on Saturday, killing him.
Police say the man was rushed to a local hospital around 3:30 p.m., but he died from his injuries.
The New York City Housing Authority confirmed the victim was a NYCHA employee. The incident happened near the Cypress Hills Houses Community Center in East New York.
What to expect, by region
Jersey Shore: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 4-5 inches. Wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. 1-3 feet of inundation. High surf will lead to beach erosion.
Lower Hudson Valley, Central and northern New Jersey: Periods heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. 1-3 feet of inundation.
Long Island: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 4-5 inches. Wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. 1-3 feet of inundation. High surf will lead to beach erosion.
NYC: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. 1-3 feet of inundation. High surf will lead to beach erosion.
Western Hudson Valley, Northwestern New Jersey and Northern Connecticut: Periods of moderate to heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 1-3 inches. Wind gusts up to 40 mph or higher.
Coastal Connecticut: Periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Rainfall totals: 2-4 inches. Wind gusts up to 50 mph or higher. Moderate to severe coastal flooding. 1-3 feet of inundation.