NYCHA employee killed by falling tree in Brooklyn as nor'easter impacts region

A NYCHA employee was killed when a tree fell on him in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened near the Cypress Hills Houses Community Center on Euclid Avenue near Linden Boulevard in East New York.

Police say the downed tree hit the 56-year-old man around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released, but NYCHA confirmed the victim worked for the Housing Authority.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the NYCHA community," NYCHA said in a statement, in part.

The incident happened as a nor'easter moves toward the Tri-State Area, bringing strong winds and rain to the region.

The New York City Parks Department said by 6 p.m. Saturday, they had received over 350 reports of downed trees. Parks officials noted many of those reports may be duplicates, so the actual number of downed trees across the city may be lower.

Parks inspectors and crews are working 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend to address storm damage, officials say.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.