New York City Emergency Management up and running to monitor nor'easter

The nor'easter the First Alert Weather Team has been tracking for days now is set to slam New York City and the Tri-State Area this weekend.

We're expecting strong winds, a deluge of rain and coastal flooding. The coastal flooding is a particular concern with this storm.

The Atlantic Ocean is already churning up big waves in Atlantic City, and beach erosion remains a big concern.

New York City is staying ready to respond to any storm problems this weekend. At New York City's Emergency Management Operations Center in downtown Brooklyn, they will monitor and respond to any weather emergencies.

The watch command center is a 24/7 operation where city agencies keep an eye on the railway, roadway, waterway and everything in between, watching for unsafe conditions, flooding, downed wires, and coordinating any needed emergency response.

City Hall says it is bracing for three inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 50 mph throughout the weekend. Coastal flooding is expected to begin as early as Friday night, especially in southern Queens.

"We're activating the emergency operations center tonight. We have agencies going out checking catch basins, deploying resources and making sure we're monitoring the hotspots throughout the storm," said Heather Roiter, deputy commissioner of planning and resiliency at NYCEM. "The storm is gonna bring multiple impacts. We'll have rain, coastal flooding and winds. So it's that trio to prepare for. We want to make sure you secure belongings outside your home. If you live in a basement, make sure you have an evacuation plan if you need to. If you are in a costal area, move your car to high ground."

A travel advisory went into effect in New York City from 2 p.m. and will last through Sunday morning.

The storm has already prompted organizers of the Global Citizen Festival to cancel their planned concert for Central Park Saturday.