Nor'easter concerns prompt state of emergency in New Jersey, voluntary evacuations in one town

A state of emergency has been declared in New Jersey, and down the Jersey Shore, emergency officials in one town have issued a voluntary evacuation notice.

Shore towns are bracing for this weekend's nor'easter and the flooding that could come with it.

Friday, strong winds and huge waves were already lashing the Jersey Shore.

In the flood-prone Manasquan, a significant flooding event is expected with high tides forecast to run 4 feet above normal.

"We're just hoping that the flooding isn't too bad that it causes damage like Sandy," one man said.

Emergency officials in Manasquan have recommended a voluntary evacuation for residents in non-elevated structures in low-lying areas, especially residents with special needs.

"So we have a high tide at 8 p.m. [Saturday] night and 8 a.m. [Saturday] morning. If the storm intensity times up with those high tides, we already have a full moon and a northeast wind," Manasquan Mayor Michael Mangan said. "So if it all comes together, I mean, let's be clear, that's what created Superstorm Sandy. We're not looking at that level, but we are looking at the same combination of events."

Less than 10 miles up the coast, Asbury Park is also prone to flooding. Fire crews have been bracing for the worst, preparing their water rescue gear, including wetsuits, for floodwaters.

Lakes have been lowered so they can take on more water this weekend, and city crews have cleared storm drains. Emergency officials are also concerned about strong winds.

"Anything that can blow away – lawn furniture, umbrellas, garbage cans – anything that can become a projectile, please stow it properly and securely so it doesn't go flying around," Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy said.

The most severe impacts of the storm are expected to be felt there starting Friday night and into Saturday morning.