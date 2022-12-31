New Year's Eve in Times Square: Security, street closures and countdown to 2023

New Year's Eve in Times Square: Security, street closures and countdown to 2023get the free app
NEW YORK -- The New Year's Eve celebration returns at full capacity in Times Square to ring in 2023.
People around the world will celebrate the new year by watching the iconic ball drop.
Street closures in Manhattan started at 4 a.m. Saturday. See the schedule of street closures below.
In addition, NYPD officers will be working hard to ensure the festivities are safe. Watch the city's security briefing below.
Remember, if you're planning to celebrate in Times Square, restrooms will not be available and chairs, bags and umbrellas are not allowed.
Crowd in Times Square 15 hours before midnight
The stage is set and crowds are already starting to gather in Times Square for the one the biggest celebrations in the world.
Barricades are up and there have been quite a few test runs to make sure the main attraction goes off without a hitch.
As for security, thousands of uniformed officers will be in Times Square. Police will also be present throughout neighborhoods and the subways to make sure everyone enjoys the festivities safely.
The pandemic will not impact New Year's celebrations this year. But keep in mind, restrooms are not available and, despite the long wait and rain, revelers have to stand in Times Square. Bags, chairs and umbrellas are also not allowed.
NYPD street closures
Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.
Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:
- Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streets
- Broadway from 42nd-49th streets
- 43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenues
Additional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:
- Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets
- 38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenues
Commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:
- North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- North on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streets
- East of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streets
- West of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streets
Police officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.
Screening will take place at the following entry points:
- 38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
- 56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues
Umbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Nashville's Big Bash
You can ring in the new year on CBS2 with some of country music's biggest stars on "CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." The show will be hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and will feature feature performances from big names including Zac Brown Band and Brooks & Dunn.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn will make an appearance from Times Square to count us into 2023.
"CBS Presents New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" airs Saturday from 8-10 p.m., followed by CBS2 News at 10 p.m. We'll return to Nashville at 10:30 p.m. to ring in the new year.
New Year's Eve security briefing
With 1 million people expected to descend on the Crossroads of the World, members of the NYPD will be hard at work making sure everyone is safe.
Friday, Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other officials held a news conference the assure New Yorkers the big party in Times Square will be safe.
Final preparations in Times Square
As the huge crowd gathers to ring in 2023, more than 100 million Americans will have their eyes on the iconic ball drop.
Organizers did some practice runs Friday to make sure everything goes smoothly.
The ball has gotten stuck before. In the 1950s, it got jammed because they used ropes. But that's not the case anymore.
The ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighs 6 tons, has more than 2,000 crystals and 32,000 LED lights, which create a wonderful jewel in the sky.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, they will flip the switch to lift the ball. At 60 seconds to midnight, the countdown begins.
Times Square celebration back at full capacity
The countdown is on to 2023, and once again the Crossroads of the World is getting ready to party.
Times Square will be the place to be on New Year's Eve.
The owners of 1 Times Square started rooftop celebrations back in 1904. Three years later, the world famous ball was lowered for the first time. It's been ringing in the New Year ever since.
Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, joined CBS2 to share details about this year's festivities.
Confetti test on Broadway
Organizers in Times Square shot confetti onto Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets on Thursday in preparation for New Year's Eve.
The annual confetti test is a rehearsal to ensure everything for the world-famous celebration is ready to go.
"We're making sure it works. We want to make sure the confetti is going to work on the 31st," said Gary Winkler, VP of events for the Times Square Alliance. "We're back to where we were pre-pandemic times. We're looking for big crowds.
Three thousands pounds of shredded paper will rain down on Times Square when the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.
How to hit your resolutions this year
With the new year come new resolutions. Experts say if you want to be successful, keep them simple and specific.
A survey by OnePoll found on average Americans stick to their New Year's resolutions for 32 days, and less than 10% of resolutions are actually achieved nationwide.
"One of the biggest obstacles people find is the motivation and accountability," said Jeff Sanders, a partner at Energy Fitness.
Experts say make sure your resolutions aren't too unattainable, make sure they're more realistic.
"Maybe on a monthly basis, on a daily basis if that's easier for you," family therapist Dr. Kathryn Smerling said.
NYE party ideas
Party styling creative director Maggie Antalek shared her party hosting ideas for the décor, food, drinks and games -- everything from disco balls to butter candles.
If you find yourself in New York City but looking to avoid the ball drop, here are some alternate plans for Saturday night:
- You can watch a fireworks show in Brooklyn at Grand Army Plaza over Prospect Park that begins at 10 p.m.
- You can take boat cruise, such as Circle Line's New Year's Eve party cruise
- If you have fitness goals to get a head start on, you could do the New York Road Runners Midnight Run -- a four-mile run through Central Park that starts just before midnight
Inside the iconic ball
Whether in-person or at-home, all eyes will be watching the massive 12,000-pound crystal ball drop in Times Square on Saturday night.
The crystal ball features 2,866 triangles and this year they're replacing 192 with a new design called "Gift of Love," which features circles of overlapping hearts intertwined together. Crews worked throughout the Tuesday afternoon to place the message of love on the iconic ball, which stands 12 feet tall.
"Every year, we bring a different message -- 'Gift of Peace,' 'Gift of Love,' 'Gift of Friendship,' but I think love is so important, not only for our friends, families, loved ones, but for the whole world," said Jeffrey Straus of Countdown Entertainment.
Organizers said they hope the message of this year's theme hits home, not only for the thousands that will be celebrating in person but also for those watching across the country.
"If you've got hope and you got love in your heart, that's your foundation of you as a person. Look around, appreciate what we've got. Wake up every single day and appreciate what is around you and look for the goodness in situations, look for the goodness in people. and with that act of love and that gift of love I think as people we can be better, and what do they say, 'Put on your mask first before you take care of somebody else?" So if you've got that foundation, you become a better person and help everybody around you," said Tom Brennan, Waterford Crystal master craftsman and spokesperson.
See your wish soar
People can submit their hopes and dreams for the New Year to the Wishing Wall.
The wishes then become part of the confetti that rains down at midnight.
CLICK HERE to send yours virtually.