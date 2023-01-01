NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve

NEW YORK -- At least two NYPD officers were injured when a man attacked them with a machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve, police say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the corner of West 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police say the officers were outside a security screening zone for the New Year's Eve ball drop when a 19-year-old man approached them and tried to strike an officer over the head with a machete.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

The man then allegedly struck two other officers in the head with the machete.

One officer fired at the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder.

The officers and the suspect were all taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

One officer, an eight-year veteran, suffered a laceration to the head. The second officer, who just graduated from the NYPD Police Academy on Friday, suffered a skull fracture and a large laceration.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

It's unclear if the third officer was injured.

