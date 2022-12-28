Watch CBS News
Local News

New Year's Eve party ideas: Disco balls, butter candles and resolution games

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Helping you plan your New Year's Eve party
Helping you plan your New Year's Eve party 04:28

NEW YORK -- If you're in need of some New Year's Eve party ideas, you're in luck. 

We hear from Maggie Antalek, creative director at party styling firm Rev New York, with her ways to ring in 2023. 

She covers everything from the décor to food and drink and even party games. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.