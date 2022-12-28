New Year's Eve party ideas: Disco balls, butter candles and resolution games

Helping you plan your New Year's Eve party

NEW YORK -- If you're in need of some New Year's Eve party ideas, you're in luck.

We hear from Maggie Antalek, creative director at party styling firm Rev New York, with her ways to ring in 2023.

She covers everything from the décor to food and drink and even party games.

