New Hampshire primary 2024 live updates: Trump and Haley face off in Republican election

New Hampshire primary 2024 live updates: Trump and Haley face off in Republican electionget the free app
The New Hampshire primary is underway as voters brave the cold to make their voices heard in the Republican race pitting former President Donald Trump against his sole remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
There are 22 delegates at stake for the Republican candidates, and polls close by 8 p.m. ET at the latest. While the delegate total is relatively small, the results will have an outsized impact on the race going forward.
Trump is looking to repeat his decisive victory in last week's Iowa caucuses, while Haley is hoping to close the gap and keep her campaign afloat. Haley will likely need a strong showing in order to compete in the races to come, including her home state of South Carolina and on Super Tuesday, March 5, when 16 states and territories hold their contests.
Haley told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell on Monday that Trump's nomination is not a foregone conclusion.
"This is not a coronation. This is an election. You have Iowa, you have New Hampshire, you have South Carolina, you have Super Tuesday," Haley said. "You can't just have one or two states decide this. You've got to allow a lot of the country to decide this."
On the Democratic side, meanwhile, President Biden is not appearing on the ballot, and no delegates will be awarded based on Tuesday's results. The Democratic National Committee punished the state for its decision to maintain its first-in-the-nation status, since the party wanted South Carolina to go first in the 2024 Democratic cycle. The president's reelection campaign has instead urged Democrats to write in Mr. Biden's name.
Follow live updates as New Hampshire voters go to the polls:
Exit polls show New Hampshire GOP voters are unhappy and dissatisfied; beating Joe Biden not most important candidate quality for them
Early exit polling shows New Hampshire Republican voters are unhappy and dissatisfied with the state of the country.
And among both Trump and Haley supporters, defeating President Joe Biden isn't the most important candidate quality to them.
Among New Hampshire Republican primary voters, only 18% are satisfied and 3% are enthusiastic with how they feel about the country. Conversely, 45% are dissatisfied and 32% consider themselves angry.
The economy is the top issue for these GOP primary voters, and 69% of them say the economy is "not good."
Immigration is the second-most important issue to New Hampshire Republican primary voters, particularly to Trump voters.
Each candidate's supporters prioritized different qualities. Trump voters prioritized having a candidate who fights for people like them. Most important to Haley voters was having a candidate with the right temperament.
Only 15% of Trump voters and 11% of Haley voters said the most important candidate quality is the ability to defeat Mr. Biden in November.
By Jennifer De Pinto and Fred Backus
Sununu thinks turnout will be high statewide for New Hampshire primary
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu predicted high statewide turnout for the primary today, he told CBS News' Robert Costa.
And Costa, tweeting from Bedford, New Hampshire, noted what appeared to be strong turnout there.
Temperatures reached the high 30s today in the state — far warmer that the below-zero temperatures in Iowa suffered for last week's caucuses.
The New Hampshire secretary of state's office said that there was a surge of voters early this morning. Since then, turnout has lightened a bit across the state, but it remains too early to predict turnout.
There have been no issues reported regarding voting machine operations.
By Jacob Rosen
Tim Scott says Trump's "provocative" ways resonate with voters
Former GOP presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott, who has ended his presidential bid and endorsed former President Trump, stopped outside a polling place at a school in Raymond to chat with voters and reporters, and he talked about Trump's appeal to voters.
He said of Trump, "The fact of the matter is that his message resonates with the average voter, and he speaks in a way that they understand they appreciate."
"I think that allows them to feel comfortable at home that what he says he's going to do," he added. "And yes, he's he's quite provocative when he speaks at times, and, frankly, what they want sometimes a bull in a china shop — because things are so bad around the world and here at home."
While he was at the polling place, Scott held babies and posed for photos with Trump supporters in front of the school.
By Allison Novello
Trump says he tries to forgive those who ran against him: "I'm a very forgiving person"
Speaking to reporters near a polling place in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Trump said he tries to forgive people after they've run against him in the primaries.
"I try to, I do," he said. "I'm a very forgiving person. Okay, I try."
In the past couple of weeks, opponents Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott and Doug Burgum have dropped out of the GOP nomination race. They have all endorsed Trump. The former president also predicted that other Republicans who abandoned him in recent years will rally around him again.
"They're gonna all vote for me again," Trump said of Republicans. "Everybody. I'm not sure we need too many. I'm not sure. I think Biden is the worst president in the history of this country. But we're going to all come back, they're all coming back. And I think you see that here. I think you see that."
The former president said he thinks Haley will probably suffer a "big loss" in New Hampshire.
Why Joe Biden isn't on the 2024 New Hampshire primary ballot — and what it means for the election
The last time Joe Biden ran in the New Hampshire primary he didn't stick around to see the results. For the state's 2024 primary, his name isn't even on the ballot.
Back in 2020 he was a supposed frontrunner struggling to look like one, fresh off a sluggish performance in the 2020 Iowa caucuses. He asked New Hampshire voters to help him flip the narrative and deliver him a comeback. He snarked back at critics, belittled a younger challenger and called one woman "a lying, dog-faced pony soldier" at a campaign event.
Then he skipped his own campaign party, headed to South Carolina, and finished a distant fifth in New Hampshire's primary, faring worse than the former mayor of a midsized Midwestern city.
Almost four years later, Mr. Biden and national Democrats have helped create a situation where the president's name won't even appear on New Hampshire 2024 primary ballot. He is instead limited to only being a write-in option while a younger congressman from his own party tries to replace him as the presumptive Democratic nominee, citing fears the incumbent could lose to the likely Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in the general election. Read more here about what Mr. Biden's absence from the ballot means for the election.
What time do polls close in New Hampshire?
Most polling sites in New Hampshire close at 7 p.m. ET, but some are open until 8 p.m. ET.
New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday in the first primary election of the 2024 campaign, and Republicans may know the outcome more quickly than Democrats.
That's because President Biden won't appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot. Still, his supporters have launched a write-in campaign in support of the likely Democratic presidential nominee.
In the Republican primary, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is seeking to challenge former President Donald Trump's front-runner status in New Hampshire — where the electorate is more moderate — after he dominated his rivals in the Iowa caucuses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race on Sunday and endorsed Trump. Read more here.
Sununu says Haley has "guaranteed herself a strong second-place finish here"
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who is supporting Haley's presidential bid, appears to be managing expectations for her performance here, telling CBS News' Robert Costa that Haley is "building on the momentum that she got out of Iowa; she's guaranteed herself a strong second-place finish here." He added that she is "now within a strong stone's throw of potentially beating Trump."
Pressed by Costa on what that means, Sununu said he believes Haley can get within single digits of Trump. He predicted that the former South Carolina governor could win over 40% of the vote tonight, and he dismissed polls as "nonsense."
Sununu says he's advising Haley to remain in the race regardless of what happens tonight, and he expressed disappointment in some unnamed Republicans whom he said were publicly supporting Trump, but not backing him in private.
"I don't mind telling you, I'm more disappointed with those Republicans that I have had very detailed backroom conversations about Trump," Sununu told Costa. "I know none of them respect Trump. None of them like Trump, and now they're all galvanizing around Trump."
By Alisa Wiersema
Haley campaign vows to stay in the race after New Hampshire
In a memo to "interested parties" released Tuesday, Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney said the campaign will continue past New Hampshire, regardless of the outcome.
"The political class and the media want to give Donald Trump a coronation. They say the race is over. They want to throw up their hands, after only 110,000 people have voted in a caucus in Iowa and say, well, I guess it's Trump," Ankney wrote. "That isn't how this works."
Calling Haley "the last hope to get our party and our country back on track," Ankney pointed to Super Tuesday states that, like New Hampshire, allow independents to vote in their GOP primaries.
"Independents voting in primaries is nothing new — historically, GOP nominees have relied on Independents as part of their path to victory, including Donald Trump in 2016," she wrote. "But in 2024, Nikki Haley is the beneficiary of those Independents — in both the Republican primaries and the general election."
Ankney wrote that 11 of the 16 states and territories voting on Super Tuesday allow independents to cast ballots in their GOP races.
"After Super Tuesday, we will have a very good picture of where this race stands. At that point, millions of Americans in 26 states and territories will have voted," she wrote. "Until then, everyone should take a deep breath."
Why the New Hampshire primary is first in the nation
While the Iowa caucuses were the first contest of the 2024 nomination cycle, caucuses differ from primaries in several key respects.
A caucus is essentially a community meeting. Voters gather at a set time and supporters of various candidates make their case to their neighbors. Primaries are more traditional elections, with polls open throughout the day and voting by secret ballot. Turnout is typically higher in a primary, since voters have more flexibility.
New Hampshire's position as the first primary contest is legally binding. The state has held first-in-the-nation primary status for more than a century, and a 1975 state law cemented its place on the calendar.
"The presidential primary election shall be held on the second Tuesday in March or on a date selected by the secretary of state which is 7 days or more immediately preceding the date on which any other state shall hold a similar election, whichever is earlier, of each year when a president of the United States is to be elected or the year previous," the law says.
Read more about why New Hampshire goes first here.
When is the next primary after New Hampshire? Here are the dates for upcoming 2024 Republican elections
After New Hampshire, there is a steady procession of primaries and caucuses leading up to the Republican National Convention in July, when the party's delegates will officially select their nominee. The importance of those contests depend on whether Haley can stay in the race.
Nevada and the Virgin Islands are next on the GOP calendar, but a quirk in Nevada's selection process means Haley and Trump will not be going head-to-head in the caucuses that decide the state's delegates.
The next major contest will therefore be on Feb. 24 in South Carolina, Haley's home state. Michigan will hold its primary three days later, on Feb. 27.
From there, the race goes national, with Super Tuesday on March 5.
Read more about the GOP primary schedule here.
Haley wins all 6 votes in late-night tally in Dixville Notch
Deep in New Hampshire's North Country, a handful of civic-minded Americans in a small town called Dixville Notch gathered late into the night on Monday to cast the first votes of the state's 2024 primary.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received all six votes.
"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire," Haley said after the votes were counted. "Thank you, Dixville Notch!"
The tradition of voting at midnight began more than 60 years ago, and has some surprising roots.
Read more about Dixville Notch here.