Map of New Hampshire primary results shows town-by-town vote count for 2024 election
(BOSTON) - The votes are being counted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary election. How did each NH town vote?
Notably absent from the Democratic primary ballot was President Joe Biden. He opted off the ballot after losing a fight to strip New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status.
We have the 2024 New Hampshire primary results broken down by town in the maps below. Maps will be updated as votes and write-ins are tallied. See how your town voted in the Republican primary and Democratic primary.
Republican primary results by town
Democratic primary results by town
NH statewide Republican primary results
NH statewide Democratic primary results
