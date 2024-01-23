Watch CBS News
Map of New Hampshire primary results shows town-by-town vote count for 2024 election

By Julie Eich

/ CBS Boston

(BOSTON) - The votes are being counted in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary election. How did each NH town vote?

Notably absent from the Democratic primary ballot was President Joe Biden. He opted off the ballot after losing a fight to strip New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation status.

We have the 2024 New Hampshire primary results broken down by town in the maps below. Maps will be updated as votes and write-ins are tallied. See how your town voted in the Republican primary and Democratic primary.

Republican primary results by town

Democratic primary results by town

NH statewide Republican primary results

NH statewide Democratic primary results

Julie Eich

Julie Eich is the Director of Digital Media at CBS Boston. She has been a member of the WBZ news team for more than 20 years. Her previous experience includes WBBM in Chicago, WCAU in Philadelphia, and WJAR in Providence.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 7:00 PM EST

