New Hampshire primary exit polls for 2024 elections

In the 2024 New Hampshire primary Tuesday, an unhappy electorate, economy and immigration are the top issues. One in five voters made up their minds in the last few days. Most had decided before then, according to CBS News exit polling.

This is a more moderate and more "independent" primary electorate, compared to Iowa.

Republican primary voters said they're dissatisfied with the country and the economy.

New Hampshire Republican primary voters are unhappy with how things are going in the country, including about a third who are angry about it, according to early exit polls.

And their outlook about life for the next generation of Americans is pessimistic: more than half think life for them will be worse than it is today.

Eight years ago, when GOP primary voters went to the polls to select a nominee, more expected life for the next generation to be better than worse.

Some of this pessimism stems from economic anxiety: most have negative views of the nation's economy. And while six in 10 voters say their family finances are holding steady, few feel they are getting ahead.

Top issues: economy and immigration

On the issues, the economy and immigration are the top issues for New Hampshire primary voters. These are the same issues that were most important to Iowa GOP caucus goers.

Immigration is a driver, particularly for Trump voters.

President Biden and Democrats are focusing on the issue of abortion in the run-up to the general election, but it's not at top of mind for Republican primary voters.