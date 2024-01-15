Iowa caucus 2024 live updates: Get the latest from today's Republican presidential showdown

Iowa caucus 2024 live updates: Get the latest from today's Republican presidential showdownget the free app
The first presidential nominating contest of 2024 takes place today with the Republican Iowa caucuses. Former President Donald Trump has so far held a dominant polling lead, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in a fierce battle for second place.
Just 40 delegates — out of over 2,400 nationwide — are at stake in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night, but it will be the first measure of how the Republican field stacks up in the 2024 primary season.
How many delegates does Iowa have, and how will today's caucuses impact the 2024 presidential nominations?
A candidate must receive the majority of delegates to win the nomination. For Republicans, this means securing 1,215 of the over 2,400 delegates. For Democrats, there are about 3,900 pledged delegates, and 1,969 are needed to win.
Heading into Iowa caucuses, DeSantis says "a lot" of Iowans "haven't made up a final decision"
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once widely viewed as the favorite to challenge former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, but who now appears to be battling Nikki Haley for second place, said his campaign feels "really good" heading into Monday night's Iowa caucuses.
After months of extensive time and money spent on the Hawkeye State by his campaign and super PAC, DeSantis is hopeful about his return on investment, even as polls show Trump maintaining a dominant lead.
"When people take a poll, they can push someone one way or other, but there's a lot of people that still haven't made up a final decision," DeSantis told "CBS Mornings" anchor Tony Dokoupil. "So I think we're in good situation to be able to capture that."
What is a caucus? A guide to tonight's Iowa caucuses
Iowa Republicans will be voting for their preferred presidential candidate tonight in caucus precincts across the state after months of evaluating the candidates. A caucus is a political meeting, as opposed to a primary, which is an election. There are 1,670 precincts across Iowa that will be holding caucus meetings this evening.
A representative from each campaign is allowed to give a short speech in support of its candidate, and then ballots are handed out to the caucusgoers, who vote by secret ballot. The ballots are then collected and counted in open view of the caucus. A campaign representative is allowed to view the counting, but members of the press are not.
After the results are tabulated, they're recorded on a form by the caucus secretary and announced by the precinct chair and then submitted electronically to the Iowa Republican Party.
