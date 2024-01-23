Watch CBS News

Trump addresses New Hampshire supporters after projected primary win

During his election night party Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, who CBS News projects will win the New Hampshire primary, criticized his opponent, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, after she spoke to her supporters Tuesday touting her trajectory in New Hampshire, and vowing to continue campaigning in South Carolina. Maeve Reston and Sabrina Rodriguez, national political reporters with the Washington Post, join CBS News' Major Garrett with a look at Trump's remarks.
