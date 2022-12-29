Suffolk County Police officers recovering after being stabbed in Medford: "By the grace of God, these officers will be going home"

MEDFORD, N.Y. -- Two Suffolk County Police officers are recovering after they were stabbed while responding to a 911 call on Long Island on Wednesday.

Police say the knife-wielding man was later shot and killed by officers.

"By the grace of God, these officers will be going home to their loved ones," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Thursday.

The officers were critically injured while responding to a 911 call in Medford.

"The officers approached the door and asked him how he was feeling. At such time, the same subject pulled out a Rambo knife and lunged at the officers," Harrison said.

Officers fired four shots at the suspect, killing him.

It happened at the Blue Ridge Condominiums on Birchwood Road at a unit in the complex that provides services for individuals who are experiencing homelessness and suffering from mental health issues.

"He stabbed one of our officers in the clavicle that went into his neck. He also stabbed him in the left part of his groin. He then also stabbed a second officer in his chest that went through his vest and hit a rib," Harrison said.

Investigators say the 56-year-old man, who was out on parole for assaulting a Suffolk County officer back in 2011, was threatening another residential patient. That's when his social worker was contacted and a 911 call was made.

People who live in the complex who talked to CBS2's Jennifer Bisram said they have felt unsafe in recent months.

"Me and every other person that lives here was not surprised about a violent outburst. We all saw it coming," neighbor Maria Daume said.

"Tire slashing and just most recently breaking of the windows and the cars," neighbor Dawn Rodriguez said.

Neighbors say they repeatedly reached out to their HOA and police several times.

"We're gonna take a look at, have their been any other jobs that we've been called to regarding or any interactions with him," Harrison said.

As the investigation continues, prayers are up for the officers, who are both Army veterans.

"With my 30 years of law enforcement experience, to me, this was a justified shooting," Harrison said.

Both officers remain at the hospital. Doctors say one is stable but still on a ventilator. The other is expected to be released Friday.

There was a third officer who suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released Wednesday night.