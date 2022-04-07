Watch CBS News

Investigation underway following shooting at American Dream mall in New Jersey

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- State police are investigating following a shooting at the American Dream mall.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday at the sprawling shopping facility in East Rutherford. Police did not reveal the number of victims or their conditions. It is also unclear if the shooter or shooters have been apprehended.

Gov. Phil Murphy took to Twitter to say state police had set up a command post at the mall and that he is closely monitoring the situation.

N.J. State Police: No active shooter

The New Jersey State Police provided an update via Twitter, saying the incident at the American Dream mall is not an active shooter situation.

By Jeff Capellini
 

Food court worker describes chaotic scene

A food court worker told CBS2's Thalia Perez he heard two shots and screams. He described chaos as the mall was on lockdown for about an hour as he and co-workers locked themselves in a third-floor kitchen.

"Security was telling us to just stay in our jobs or stay in a store or in the food court because they couldn't find the shooters," Benjamin Galvez said. "Everybody just run. They didn't pay the bill for the food. They just run. Everybody just run for their life."

Again state police have not revealed the number of victims or their conditions. It's also unclear if any arrests have been made.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Families to reunite at Lot 26

According to the New Jersey State Police, the shooting took place at around 5:50 p.m. People were advised to avoid the area, and family members looking to reunite were advised to go to Lot 26.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Mall placed on lockdown

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of an announcement being made over the public address system:

"Attention American Dream. Attention American Dream. Remain in lockdown procedures until further notice." 

