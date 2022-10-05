Funeral for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo today on Long Island

Funeral for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo today on Long Islandget the free app
NEW YORK -- A funeral will be held Wednesday on Long Island for slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo.
The 25-year veteran was stabbed to death last week in Queens in what police are calling an unprovoked attack.
The service is set for 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, Long Island.
Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh says Russo will be posthumously promoted to captain.
Lt. Russo's funeral will be streamed live at 11 a.m.
Somber morning on Long Island
As CBS2's John Dias reported, the gloomy weather sets the backdrop to another somber day for the FDNY and many Long Islanders. They will say their final farewells to a woman who was as brave as they come.
The outpouring of support is only just a mere example of the mark EMS Lt. Alison Russo will leave on New York. It speaks volumes to the person she was and how many lives she touched both in and out of service.
"There are hundreds of people walking this earth who have their life thanks to Alison," said Michael Greco, of VP Local 2507.
Years ago, Grego was Russo's partner in Queens. They worked at the same station for nearly a decade and remained great friends.
"She was the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back," he said.
On Monday, members of the department saluted her parents as they made their way into her wake. The last two days have led up to today's funeral for the 61-year-old.
She will be remembered for the hero she was and her service, outreached by only few.
"Alison was the person that came into the room and really lit up the place," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said.
Russo was a World Trade Center first responder, dedicated 25 years to the FDNY and volunteered with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.
"She was a ball of fire. In the fire department, outside the fire department. She was just amazing, and we're going to miss her," one friend said.
No doubt, hanging up her helmet would have been a hart feat, but Russo was so close to retirement. However, sadly, never made it. She was stabbed to death in the line of duty last week.
Her alleged killer is facing murder charges.
"She was six months away from retiring, and she did all the right things. She did everything she was supposed to do, and she just gave her life to this," said Ann Schwartz, with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad.
The motive for the stabbing is still unclear, however CBS2 has learned the suspect has a history of schizophrenia.
As for Russo, she leaves behind her parents, a daughter and grandchild.
Russo to be posthumously promoted
Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the fallen paramedic will be promoted to captain at her celebration of life Wednesday.
Good Samaritan left shaken
In an exclusive interview, CBS2 heard from a Queens mechanic who witnessed the attack and confronted the suspect.
Janki Oomraw Oomraw was working in his shop on when he heard someone yelling. He looked outside and saw a man on a scooter.
"He was yelling 'Hey, somebody's getting stabbed or killed!'" said Oomraw.
Then, Oomraw saw the suspect, Peter Zisopoulos, running after the scooter-rider with a knife.
The man on the scooter, Jimmy Orsaris, recounted that terrifying moment with CBS2 the day after the attack.
"Obviously I take off. I mean, I have a knife on me too, but what, am I going to have a knife battle with this guy? This guy wasn't ... he wasn't there," said Orsaris.
Surveillance images show what happened next - the moment Oomraw stepped outside and confronted Zisopoulos.
"I saw the blood on his hand and a knife in his hand. And I asked him, I said, 'Hey, what the f*** did you do bro?'" said Oomraw. "And he just ignored me and just keep on walking. And after that, I follow him to see where he's going."
Oomraw, as he followed Zisopoulos down the street, said he discovered Russo wounded on the ground. He could tell by her clothes she was an EMT.
"I said 'Wait, wait. I'm gonna get help.' That's when I went after him," said Oomraw. "He actually walked very fast and he went into the building next to me and went upstairs."
Oomraw said he saw someone he knew, shouted for them to call 911 and ran to the nearby EMS station to let them know their coworker was attacked.
They rushed to the scene and did everything they could to try to save Russo's life.
"Every day I gotta picture it in my head. And I gotta live with it," said Oomraw.