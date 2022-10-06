Watch CBS News

Funeral held for EMS Capt. Alison Russo

Thousands turned out Wednesday for the funeral of EMS Capt. Alison Russo, who was stabbed to death while on the job last week. As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, Russo was remembered as a selfless woman who was always smiling.
