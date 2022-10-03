Wake begins Monday for veteran FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo, stabbed to death in unprovoked attack

COMMACK, N.Y. - Remembrances begin today for FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo, who was stabbed to death last week in what police called an unprovoked attack.

A wake for the 25-year veteran will be held Monday and Tuesday on Long Island, followed by her funeral Friday.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, it will be a tribute to a woman whose mission was to save lives.

For most, remembering a person's bravery is not hard, but mourning that person is a different undertaking. That started Friday outside Russo's station in Queens, with the draping of black and purple bunting.

"A heart of gold. She was here for the station. She made sure that we were all OK," FDNY Paramedic Madeline Higueros said.

Her life was taken away too soon, but her service was arguably greater than someone who could have lived two lives. Russo was a World Trade Center first responder, a 25-year veteran of the FDNY and a volunteer with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad for decades.

In a show of respect and sorrow in a hometown grappling with a terrible loss, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home, and flags were lowered across Huntington.

So many were left grappling with the great loss, especially her family.

"Remember her for the hero that she was, because that is truly who she was, and she died doing what she loved," said her daughter, Danielle Fuoco.

At the Yankees game over the weekend, thousands held a moment of silence for Russo. A memorial continues to grow in Astoria by the spot where she was killed last Thursday.

Police said the 61-year-old was stabbed more than 20 times in an unprovoked attack after leaving her station to get food. The man accused in the stabbing is 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos, who is now facing murder charges. We're told he has a history of schizophrenia.

His alleged actions robbed so many of a hero who lived to serve.

"I think that giving to others in service was really her biggest love in life," Katie Donegan, with the Huntington Community First Aid Squad, said.

Loved ones will tell you Russo was as feisty as she was bubbly, knowing when to turn on each emotion. Making her one of the best in the business, a true New York hero.

Her wake starts at 2 p.m. Monday.