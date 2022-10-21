Funeral for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy shot and killed responding to fake 911 call

Funeral for Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Sgt. Alex Hamzy shot and killed responding to fake 911 callget the free app
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. -- A shared funeral service for two Bristol, Connecticut police officers shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 is being held Friday.
The service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy started at around noon at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It is expected to last several hours.
Several family members, including Hamzy's father and DeMonte's pregnant widow, are expected to speak.
Officer Alec Iurato, who was wounded in the ambush and fatally shot the suspect, arrived at the stadium in uniform and on crutches.
A fitting salute
Cops from every corner of Connecticut, first responders from across the Northeast, and members of the community gathered as a grieving family Friday.
The size and complexity of the service delayed the start by about an hour. It's perhaps the largest single assembly of first responders in the state's history, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.
The families of Lt. DeMonte and Sgt. Hamzy appeared stoic and exhausted when they arrived, but they were united in their grief and supporting each other.
The men are remembered as active and engaged officers with histories of helping young people in Bristol schools.
"I can see the love they had for their job, to go out and reach the community, to bring joy, hope peace and comfort in their life. These men deserve a recognition as big as this," said Meriden Police Chaplain Clarence Hayes.
"They will be supported, not only by the Bristol community and the Bristol Police Department, but as a state as a whole," said Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema.
Procession starts
Posthumous promotions
The fallen officers both received posthumous promotions Thursday ahead of their joint funeral.
Dustin DeMonte, 35, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Alex Hamzy, 34, went from officer to sergeant.
A third officer, 26-year-old Alec Iurato, was also wounded in the attack. He was treated and released from the hospital the next day.
A deadly ambush
Connecticut state police said the officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between brothers. When they arrived, they were ambushed.
Police said Sgt. Hamzy died at the scene. The eight-year veteran leaves behind a wife, Katie.
Lt. DeMonte later died at the hospital. He was married to wife Laurie and had two children with another on the way.
Police said Officer Iurato shot and killed one suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, and wounded his brother, 32-year-old Nathan Brutcher.
