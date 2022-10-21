Watch CBS News
Local News

Bristol police officers Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy receive posthumous promotions

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fallen Bristol officers receive posthumous promotions
Fallen Bristol officers receive posthumous promotions 00:30

BRISTOL, Conn. -- The Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week received posthumous promotions Thursday ahead of their funeral.

Dustin Demonte, 35, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy, 34, from officer to sergeant.

The two were fatally shot on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call.

READ MORE: Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy ambushed responding to fake domestic call, state police say

Officer Alec Lurato, 26, was also injured.

Demonte and Hamzy's joint funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. You can watch special coverage streaming on CBS News New York.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.