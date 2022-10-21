Bristol police officers Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy receive posthumous promotions

BRISTOL, Conn. -- The Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week received posthumous promotions Thursday ahead of their funeral.

Dustin Demonte, 35, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy, 34, from officer to sergeant.

The two were fatally shot on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call.

Officer Alec Lurato, 26, was also injured.

Demonte and Hamzy's joint funeral will take place Friday at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. You can watch special coverage streaming on CBS News New York.