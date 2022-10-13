Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy shot to death responding to domestic call

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Hamzy shot to death responding to domestic callget the free app
BRISTOL, Conn. -- A police sergeant and officer were shot and killed overnight responding to a domestic violence call in Bristol, Connecticut.
A third officer was also shot and seriously wounded.
Police said the suspect was killed, and his brother was injured.
NYPD "standing shoulder-to-shoulder"
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says the department is "standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Bristol Police Department as they mourn the loss of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Our prayers are with them and the communities these fallen heroes proudly served."
Remembering Sgt. Demonte, Officer Hamzy
Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould identified the victims as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy.
He said the injured officer is 26-year-old Alec Iurato.
Mayor calls for unity
"Today our hearts are broken. We're united in immeasurable grief for those hero officers, for their families, for their friends, and for all of our law enforcement personnel. We pray for them," Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said. "Bristol and the entire nation needs to wrap our arms around them, as well as our own loved ones."
Bristol Police in mourning
"Words cannot express the sadness and grief that brings me before you this morning. Sadly, we lost two exceptional Bristol police officers and a third was seriously injured as a result of senseless violence," said Bristol Police Department Chief Brian Gould. "My role at this point, is to tell you about these wonderful, brave individuals."
The chief identified the victims as 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin Demonte and 34-year-old Officer Alex Hamzy. The injured officer is 26-year-old Alec Iurato.
Gould said Demonte was a school resource officer and an advisor for the department's explorer cadet program. He received several awards during his career, and wanted to further his education. He is survived by his wife, two children and had another on the way.
Gould said Hamzy grew up in Bristol, also helped with the cadet program and received numerous recognitions. He leaves behind a wife, as well.
The chief said Iurato underwent surgery for a "serious gunshot wound" and is currently recovering.
"Our men and women of the Bristol Police Department are privileged to serve on the frontlines protecting and serving the community of Bristol, and that's what these heroes did last night. They answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation," Gould added. "That's what they did every night before that, and that's what all our officers do and will continue to do day after day."
Investigators share initial details
Authorities say the Bristol Police Department received a 911 call at 10:29 p.m. about a possible domestic dispute between two siblings at 310 Redstone Hill Road.
Officers responded, and were immediately met by someone outside the address.
Shots were fired, killing one officer on the scene.
Two other officers were taken to area hospitals, where one was pronounced dead and the other was listed in serious condition.
Police said the suspect was fatally shot. The suspect's brother was also shot and taken to the hospital. His status is unknown.
"This is an isolated incident, and we want the community to know that there is no threat to their community," Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.
Flags ordered to half staff
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half staff in their honor.
"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," he said in a statement. "I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot while responding to this emergency and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries. This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and their state. This continues to be an active situation, and I've directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and greater community in every way they can."
What we know
Connecticut State Police say two officers were killed and one was seriously hurt in a shooting overnight in Bristol.
"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," the department tweeted.
The scene is a residential area, about a mile and a half from the ESPN headquarters.
Crews from our sister station say they saw a SWAT team surrounding a home late Wednesday night with guns drawn. It's unclear how the house is connected to the shooting, or if anyone other than the officers was shot.