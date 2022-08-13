Firefighter suffers serious neck and face burns in Staten Island fire, FDNY says

Firefighter suffers serious neck and face burns in Staten Island fire, FDNY saysget the free app
NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter is in critical, but stable condition Saturday after a home went up in flames on Staten Island.
The firefighter suffered serious burns to his neck and face, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
At least one person had to be rescued after the fire at a home in Bulls Head started at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The fire appeared to start on the second floor of the 3-story building. Investigators were going door-to-door to find surveillance video that could be used to figure out what caused it.
According to the FDNY, firefighters had a difficult and challenging time entering the building and getting close to the flames. It took almost an hour to get the fire under control.
Eventually, firefighters were able to rescue a tenant who was trapped on the third floor. We're told that person is recovering with minor injuries.
We are waiting for an update on the firefighter's condition.