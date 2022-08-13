Officials: FDNY firefighter critically injured while battling blaze at Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- An FDNY firefighter was critically injured while battling a blaze on Staten Island on Friday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Gary Court.

The FDNY says crews were called for reports of a fire on the second floor of a three-story home.

It took crews almost an hour to get the fire under control.

The FDNY says one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with a serious injury, while one civilian suffered a minor injury.