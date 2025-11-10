#BetterTogether: Season of Giving 2025
In New Jersey nearly 1.1 million people struggle with food insecurity.
CBS News New York is teaming up with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey to help our neighbors this Thanksgiving during the 25th annual Turkey Drive.
On Saturday, November 22, you can stop by a number of locations across New Jersey to donate a turkey and other holiday food. Click here for a full list of locations and donation times.
If you are not able to stop by any of these locations on November 22, you can donate directly to the Turkey Drive by clicking here.
On Saturday morning, November 22, CBS News New York will be broadcasting live from several locations across New Jersey while collecting Turkeys and holiday foods. We encourage you to stop by and meet the CBS News New York team while donating to the Turkey Drive.
Locations for live broadcasts:
- ACME in Edgewater – 481 River Road
- ShopRite in Livingston – 483 S Livingston Ave
- SmartWorld Coffee in Denville – 41 Diamond Spring Road