Community FoodBank of NJ collecting, preparing food for families in need More than 1 million people in New Jersey struggle with food insecurity, and for the last 50 years, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey has been working to meet that need, helping to feed its neighbors. Donations — like those collected at the turkey drive that will be happening at multiple locations this weekend — are key to the many programs there, including their Food Service Training Academy. CBS News New York's Kristine Johnson reports.