JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Members of the military, law enforcement and the general public jumped into the Hudson River for a great cause on Saturday.
The 4th annual Hudson River SEAL Team Swim is an incredible test of physical ability where every mile matters and every pushup and pullup stands for something.
It's ultimately all about courage, community and commitment.
The goal is to raise $300,000 for the GI Go Fund.
Supporting GI Go Fund
Billy Davis is participating no matter what challenge he might face.
Ret. Navy SEAL helps others become their new 100%
Ret. Navy SEAL Jason Redman underwent 40 surgeries after he was shot eight times during an ambush of a high-level Al-Qaeda leader.
Father remembers son killed in Extortion 17
Saturday is the 11th anniversary of Extortion 17, a helicopter crash that led to the highest one-day death toll of U.S. Navy SEALs in history.
Taking the challenge & giving back
Rhonda Vetere came from Connecticut to jump into the Hudson and support the cause.
4th annual Hudson River SEAL Team Swim set for Saturday morning
The Hudson River SEAL Team Swim starts with 100 pushups and 22 pullups, then a flag run through Liberty State Park. That's followed by a swim to Liberty Island and another round of pushups and pullups. Then, a swim to Ellis Island, more pushups and pullups, a swim to Battery Park, a final round of pushups and pullups, a flag run to Liberty Park and a closing ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial.