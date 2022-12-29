Watch CBS News

1 person stabbed to death, 2 others wounded in Brooklyn home invasion, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a stabbing in Brooklyn. 

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street. 

Police investigating home invasion

Police tell CBS2 the victims were attacked during a home invasion. 

A 61-year-old man was killed, and two women -- ages 19 and 22 -- were injured. 

The 19-year-old was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition. 

The 22-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.

CBS2's Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2 over the scene. 

