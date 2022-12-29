1 person stabbed to death, 2 others wounded in Brooklyn home invasion, police say

1 person stabbed to death, 2 others wounded in Brooklyn home invasion, police sayget the free app
NEW YORK -- One person is dead and two others are injured following a stabbing in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street.
Police investigating home invasion
Police tell CBS2 the victims were attacked during a home invasion.
A 61-year-old man was killed, and two women -- ages 19 and 22 -- were injured.
The 19-year-old was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.
The 22-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.
Chopper 2 overhead
CBS2's Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2 over the scene.