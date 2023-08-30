CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Sedentary behavior -- including sitting too long -- can be hazardous to your health. According to research published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetologia, inactivity can increase chances of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and overall health issues.

Even though staying on your feet is good for your health, the unfortunate truth is many jobs require working at a desk for hours at a time. That's where a standing desk comes in handy. The standing desk is an adjustable workspace that allows you to alternate between standing and sitting positions. While it's not a cure-all, the standing desk, sometimes called a sit-stand or height-adjustable desk, can reduce inactivity. Alternating between sitting and standing during the workday may lower blood sugar levels, decrease risk of heart disease, boost productivity, improve your mood -- and even promote longevity.

Below are seven reviewer-loved standing desks that may help you sit less and get up more.

Standing desks that take your home office to the next level

Shop these standing desks from Wayfair and Amazon.

Wayfair

This adjustable desk option doesn't sacrifice style for function. The height of this 4.4-star-rated distressed metal and wood desk can be adjusted from 30 inches to 36 inches via a lever.

This desk is currently on sale at Wayfair, going for $340, reduced from $455. Assembly is required.

"The adjustable height makes it very versatile for a standing desk, dining table or a counter-height dining table," a Wayfair reviewer says. "It is sturdy and heavy, but fairly simple to construct."

Pros: This standing desk is one of the most visually appealing options. Customers have said that it's sturdy, which is essential for holding items such as desktop computers.

Con: This desk converts between standing and sitting via a lever rather than the push of a button, if you don't want to deal with that.

The motorized Vari electric standing desk boasts a 4.8-star customer rating on Amazon. One reason for all the praise? Programmable settings that allow for desktop height adjustments, from 25.5 to 50.5 inches, with one touch of a button.

Vari says the desktop and steel legs may ship separately. But once you have everything you need in one place, Vari claims assembly can be completed in less than five minutes. The 60-inch by 30-inch standing desk is available in six desktop colors; dark wood is pictured. There are six sizes to choose from; prices vary.

"Nice cut out for cables in the back," an Amazon reviewer says. "Super sturdy and quiet motors that teleconferencing folks can't hear. Thick steel legs and motors are inside the legs. This leaves more room under the desk, not just for your legs but also for filing cabinets or other things."

Pros: This standing desk is motorized and comes in many color and size options.

Cons: As this desk is motorized, it's pricier than others. The desktop and legs may also ship separately, which you may not prefer if you're under a time crunch.

The industrial-style SHW electric standing desk is a budget-conscious option.

It's constructed of steel and offers a variety of helpful features, such as two hanging hooks, a cable-management organizer, four lockable wheels and a center drawer. Fully motorized, it lifts from 28 to 45 inches with four memory preset options.

Find this 4.5-star rated desk in seven colors and three sizes on Amazon.

The 40-inch desk in the color maple (pictured) is currently $140, reduced from $160. Prices vary by size.

"The desk shifting up and down is actually pretty quiet," an Amazon reviewer says. "It doesn't disturb my calls."

Pros: This standing desk is affordable for a motorized option and has a range of helpful features.

Con: Its steel desktop gives a more industrial look, which may not fit with the style of your space.

A 31-inch standing desk converter is a great option for those who already own and like their traditional desk.

The lightweight and portable design of this black Flexispot standing desk converter makes it easily transportable from home to the office, while offering enough space for a large monitor, plus a laptop, keyboard and mouse.

This standing desk converter can be adjusted via a pressure handle from 5.2 to 17.7 inches.

"I can raise it and lower it with one hand and it is very sturdy," an Amazon reviewer says.

It's currently $110 after applying a coupon, reduced from $120.

Pro: You can use this standing desk converter with a desk you already own, making it the most affordable option.

Con: You need to already have a workspace available for this option to work.

Related content from CBS Essentials