Giants upgrade secondary, agree to terms with safety Jevon Holland

Former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has agreed to a three-year, $45.3 million contract with the New York Giants, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can't sign free agents until Wednesday, the start of the new league year, said Holland's deal includes $30.3 million guaranteed.

Holland, a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2021, started 57 games for the Dolphins in four seasons. He has five interceptions and averages 85 tackles per year.

The Giants have bolstered their secondary in free agency, adding Holland and cornerback Paulson Adebo.