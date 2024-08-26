How to watch the US Open tennis tournament today: Biggest upsets, livestream options, full schedule

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 2024 US Open is already underway. Big upsets include both Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz losing in the second round already mark this year's tournament. With more intense matchups happening now, you'll want to track all the terrific tennis being played.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch the 2024 US Open tennis tournament, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the 2024 US Open tennis tournament

The 2024 US Open will be played from August 26, 2024 through September 8, 2024. Matches will air on ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the 2024 US Open without cable

While many cable packages include ABC and ESPN it's easy to watch the US Open if ESPN and ABC aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC and ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the US Open and sports this fall is through a subscription to Sling TV. We suggest leveling up your coverage to the Orange + Blue with Sports Extra tier to get access to all US Open matches, plus network-aired NFL and college football games (minus those airing on CBS).

The Orange + Blue plan regularly costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a $25 off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports Extra plan is $50 for your first month and $75 per month after. (Note that your introductory offer may differ.) The Sports Extra add-on features 18 channels, including Tennis Channel, NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Network, Big 10 Network and ACC Network, making it ideal for pro and college football fans.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The plan costs $219, reduced from $300.

Note: Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount Global.)

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 52 channels to watch in total, including local ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Tennis Channel, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and more sports-oriented channels (18 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch the 2024 US Open and sports airing on network TV, including NFL and college football, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to all network-aired sports this fall. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the US Open without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the US Open, and all network-aired sports including ESPN, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every sporting event on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch the US Open on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the US Open this year. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers coverage of some of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's WNBA games, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

ESPN+ offers exclusive live sports, original shows, and a vast library of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 series and more. Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices in sports.

Every Fight Night UFC event UFC PPV event (PPV events are subject to an additional charge).



Soccer including EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

College sports including the Ivy League, Big Sky Conference and Atlantic A10 Conference.

MLB and the World Series.

Top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. An ESPN+ subscription costs $11 per month. Or save 15% when you pay annually ($110).

2024 US Open full schedule

Competition for the 2024 US Open began on August 26. Below is the schedule for the 2024 US Open. All times Eastern.

August 30, 2024

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. ET (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. ET (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Third Round: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Third Round: 6 - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Third Round (Spanish): 5:30 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

August 31, 2024

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Third Round: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Primetime at the US Open: Third Round: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Third Round (Spanish): 5:30 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

September 1, 2024

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Round of 16: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16: 3-6 p.m. (ABC)

Round of 16: 6- 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 5:30 - 7 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

Monday, Sept. 2

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Round of 16: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open: Round of 16: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN2)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

September 3, 2024

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open:Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

September 4, 2024

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open: 9-11 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

All matches, all courts: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's & Women's Quarterfinals: 12 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Primetime at the US Open:Quarterfinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

Round of 16 (Spanish): 12 - 5 p.m., 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN Deportes)

September 5, 2024

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Mixed Doubles Championship*: 3-5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Women's Singles Semifinals: 7 - 11 p.m. (ESPN)

September 6, 2024

Women's Doubles Championship*: 12 - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

All matches, all courts: 12 - 11 p.m. (ESPN3 & ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7-10 p.m. (ESPN)

What is the US Open championship schedule?

Below is the schedule for championship matches at the 2024 US Open. All times Eastern.

September 5, 2024

Mixed doubles championship, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

September 6, 2024

Women's doubles championship, noon (ESPN2)

September 7, 2024

Men's doubles championship, noon (ESPN3)

Women's singles championship, 4 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+ )

September 8, 2024

Men's singles championship, 2 p.m. (ABC*, ESPN+)

* The US Open men's championship preview special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The men's championship will air on ABC for the first time.