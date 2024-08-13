The 6 best webcams for Zoom meetings, streamers, content creators and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So many of us communicate via video calls, or enjoy live streaming as a content creator. But most built-in webcams just don't make us look and sound our absolute best. With the help of AI tools and a higher-end webcam, though, this all changes. Let's take a look at six of the best external webcams currently available.

Whether you're a Windows or Mac user, the best external webcams are plug-and-play, so setting them up is easy and they work with all of most popular video calling tools -- from Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Slack and Google Meet, to FaceTime, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

What is the best external webcam in 2024?

The latest external webcams can be connected to any laptop or desktop computer. Most provide features like 4K resolution (which means a better quality image compared to 1080p or lower resolution) and better microphones with noise cancellation.

Some of the webcams selected by our in-house tech experts also do a better job managing ambient or artificial light; follow you as you move around the room; and switch between focusing on your face and something you're holding up. Most also use AI to help make you look and sound better in real time.

Best external webcam overall: Obsbot Tiny 2



Resolution: Up to 4K | Frame rate: 30 fps | Field of view: 85.5 degrees | Autofocus: Yes | Microphone(s): 2x noise reduction mics | Mounting option(s): Tabletop adjustable mount that swivels | Connection: USB Type-C | Special features: 4x optical zoom; Automatic tracking; Voice control and gesture control; Multiple specialty modes (Magical Beauty, Whiteboard, Desk View and Upside Down); HDR support; 4:3 aspect ratio; Blurred background option

The Obsbot Tiny 2 Webcam 4K offers one of the most versatile collections of features you can find in any webcam from any brand. One of its best perks is the AI tracking and rotating base. It automatically keeps you centered in the frame, even when you're moving around. In fact, the camera has four tracking modes, including upper-body, close-up, hand tracking and zone tracking.

This webcam uses a 1/1.5-inch CMOS sensor. This allows it to generate a clear and detailed picture, even in low light. While the camera has software-based controls, it also responds to voice commands and gesture controls. And if you don't feel like you're looking your absolute best, switch on the built-in beauty mode. When you want to be the center of attention, you can even blur the background. When you switch to privacy mode during a call or meeting, the camera can display a pre-selected photo or video clip.

During meetings when you're the presenter, it's easy to switch from the regular mode that focuses on your face, to the desktop mode, whiteboard mode or group mode. It's the group mode that makes this webcam particularly useful. No matter what's in front of the camera, thanks to HDR support, all colors appear bright, accurate and vivid, particularly when the webcam is used in well lit locations.

Best budget external webcam: Microsoft Modern Webcam



Resolution: 1080p | Frame rate: 30 fps | Field of view: 78 degrees | Autofocus: Yes | Microphone(s): 1x noise cancelling mic | Mounting option(s): Secure on a computer desk or tripod | Connection: USB Type-A | Special features: Offers a fixed light adjustment feature, HDR support

This webcam was released in 2021 and is designed mostly for Windows computers, but it can be used with a Mac, too. It offers 1080p (30fps) resolution, a privacy shutter and a versatile mounting system.

One feature it lacks is the ability to swivel or rotate the camera. If you want to adjust the rotation, we suggest mounting this webcam on an optional tripod.

This is a decent, no-frills option if the webcam built into your computer breaks and you need a quick and cheap replacement, or you want to be able to position your webcam at a specific angle. Keep in mind, this webcam only offers 1080p resolution, which is why it's so much less expensive than the others featured in this roundup.

Best external webcam for most users: Logitech Brio 4K



Resolution: 4K Ultra HD | Frame rate: Up to 90 fps | Field of view: 65, 78 or 90 degrees | Autofocus: Yes | Microphone(s): 2x omni-directional mics | Mounting option(s): Monitor clip or tripod | Connection: USB Type-A or USB Type-C | Special features: 5x HD zoom; Three FOV options; Automatically adjusts light balance

Whether you're participating in video calls, virtual meetings or live streaming, if you want to look your best on camera, we recommend using a 4K resolution webcam with a high frame rate and adjustable field of view. And that's exactly what the Logitech Brio 4K offers.

Thanks to a frame rate up to 90 fps, if you move around while on-camera, your face and body continue to appear smooth and fluid to the people you're communicating with. Meanwhile, by adjusting the field of view, you can choose exactly how much of your surroundings get captured by the camera. You can zoom out if you want to showcase more of your environment, or zoom in if you only want to show your face.

When you're on a call, you can use the Logi Tune software running on a PC or Mac to pan or zoom the camera and tweak image controls in real time. This webcam can auto-compensate for low light or changing light. For Windows computers, this webcam supports the Windows Hello security feature.

Best external webcam for virtual meetings: Insta360 Link



Resolution: Up to 4K | Frame rate: 30ps | Field of View: 67 degrees | Auto Focus: Yes | Microphone(s): Dual noise canceling (stereo) | Mounting option(s): Universal clip and ¼-inch tripod mount | Connection: USB Type-C | Special Features: Offers portrait, whiteboard, desk view and overhead modes; AI tracking; HDR support; 4x digital zoom; ½ inch image sensor

Insta360 is a major contender in the action camera marketplace. So it makes sense that when the company turned its focus on designing a webcam, it did an impressive job. We love the webcam's AI tracking and 3-axis gimbal lens. The cam uses automatic zooming, rotation and tilting to ensure you stay centered in the frame. These features make the Link ideal for someone who likes to move around during a video call, virtual meeting or live stream.

The cam can be controlled with supplied software, but it also responds to hand gestures and voice commands. And thanks to the .5-inch sensor, the camera captures clear content in most lighting situations. It even adjusts if the ambient light changes. The Link provides extra versatility with its Whiteboard mode, DeskView mode, Overhead mode and Portrait mode.

This webcam also relies on AI to help you look your best. Plus, it uses dual noise-canceling microphones to make sure you can be heard clearly -- and in stereo.

Best compact external webcam: Opal Tadpole



Resolution: 4K | Frame rate: 30ps | Field of view: 70 degrees | Autofocus: Yes | Microphone(s): 1x directional mic | Mounting option(s): Built in clip | Connection: USB Type-C | Special features: Uses a Sony sensor; Works with PCs or Macs

The biggest differentiator between the Tadpole and other webcams is size. This one is tiny, ultra-portable and easy to operate. You can clip the Tadpole onto a desktop or laptop computer, or position it at any height or angle using the clip or an optional tripod. Tadpole uses a small, mirrorless Sony sensor and offers an integrated mute button. Thus, you can temporarily turn off the camera and microphone during a call or meeting.

The Tadpole relies on plug-and-play technology. This means it works with any Windows PC or Mac. Since it offers 4K resolution, the webcam probably offers a higher resolution than the one built into your laptop or desktop computer. Plus, with it's size, you can set it at the ideal height and angle for whatever you're trying to showcase on camera.

One interesting feature is that the webcam's microphone will only pick up sound that originates from within its field of view. So, if there's noise from outside traffic or dogs barking in another room, the microphone's noise-canceling technology removes it automatically.

The webcam itself measures just 1.77 by 1.38 by 0.79 inches and it weighs a mere 1.23 ounces. It's USB cable is 1.8 feet long and is surrounded by a woven fabric for extra durability. The Tadpole comes with a case for easy transport.

Best external webcam for live streamers: Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K



Resolution: Up to 4K | Frame rate: 30fps | Field of view: 72 or 82 degrees | Auto Focus: Yes | Microphone(s): None | Mounting option(s): Universal mount | Connection: USB | Special Features: Uses a 1 / 1.2 inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor with F1.7 aperture lens; Auto face tracking using AI; Integrated lens cover for privacy

When you plug the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K into your computer, you can take advantage of the very latest technologies to make you look and sound fantastic. This webcam is a popular choice for hardcore gamers and live streamers, but it can just as easily be used for work calls and virtual meetings.

In addition to 4K resolution video, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K uses AI-powered video imaging to keep you centered in the frame, while automatically adjusting focus and how it handles ambient lighting. This means it works well in low light or brightly lit settings. It automatically compensates for your movement in a meeting room or while doing a product demonstration.

Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K takes advantage of a large, 1 / 1.2 inch Sony Starvis 2 sensor with a glass F1.7 aperture lens. This allows it to capture more light than many other webcams. It also accurately captures color and detail using high dynamic range (HDR), so you will look natural. It's even easy to blur out the background when you want to be the center of attention.

Using Razer's free Synapse software, controlling the webcam and customizing settings (like zoom, pan, tilt, ISO and shutter speed) can be done before and during calls. For gamers, streamers, social media influencers or business professionals, there's a lot to like about the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K. Yes, it's priced on the high-end, but it's worth every penny.

Whenever you're shopping for the latest tech, we're here to help by providing the information, product comparisons and reviews you need to make the best buying decisions. And we can help you save money on all of your tech purchases, too.